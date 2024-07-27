Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.45. 810,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,874. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.68. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.