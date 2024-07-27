Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

