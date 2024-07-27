Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.
NYSE:DOV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,822. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
