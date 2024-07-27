Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,822. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

