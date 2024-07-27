DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, reports. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

DSV A/S stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 16,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.