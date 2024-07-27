DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, reports. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter.
DSV A/S Stock Down 0.2 %
DSV A/S stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 16,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.
About DSV A/S
