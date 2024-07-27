Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 65.2% in July

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dundee Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 21,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 43.19 and a current ratio of 43.19. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

