Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,972. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

