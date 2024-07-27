Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $497.88

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 497.88 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.48). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.48), with a volume of 4,969 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.56 million, a P/E ratio of 895.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

