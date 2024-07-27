DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $95,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 55,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

