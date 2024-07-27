East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

