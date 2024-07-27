Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Zacks reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 3,476,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

