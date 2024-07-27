Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Mizuho

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.63.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

