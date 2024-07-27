Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.60

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $18.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 82,627 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.