Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.60

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $18.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 82,627 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.