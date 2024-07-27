eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $788.44 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $788.44 million and approximately $122.62 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,736.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.34 or 0.00575235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,734,904,673,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

