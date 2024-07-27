Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.37. 14,111,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,790. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

