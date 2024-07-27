Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385,935 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,111,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,790. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

