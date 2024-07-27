Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

