Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 183,016 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after buying an additional 585,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after buying an additional 386,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after purchasing an additional 356,863 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

