Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 105.9% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 132,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,222 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

