EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.32 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded up $17.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.00.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.