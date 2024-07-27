Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Down 1.1%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. 26,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

