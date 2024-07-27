EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

