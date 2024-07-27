EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,729 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $9,828,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,410,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Buckle stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,459. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

