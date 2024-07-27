EntryPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 424.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

