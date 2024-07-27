EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 281 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 281.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

