EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,996 Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Yiren Digital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $190.86 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

