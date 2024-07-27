EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a P/E ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 2.45. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.18 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

