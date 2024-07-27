EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.