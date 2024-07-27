EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DocGo by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO opened at $3.74 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

