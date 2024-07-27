EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $106,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 358.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Up 0.2 %

CARG stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

