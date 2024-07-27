EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 9,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 86,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 350,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.06.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

