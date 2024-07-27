EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

