EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $73,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

