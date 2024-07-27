EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3,428.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.