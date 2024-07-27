EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.