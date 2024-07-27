EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Resources Connection news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $11.71 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

