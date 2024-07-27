EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.