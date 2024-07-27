EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $31,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $21,796,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $43,281,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.