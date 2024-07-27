EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $50.62 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on AMERISAFE

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.