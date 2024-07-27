EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brady by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.51. 151,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

