EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 966,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

