EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Crane Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CR traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 254,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $160.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

