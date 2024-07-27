EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 421 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 865,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

