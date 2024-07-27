EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,793,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 654,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,385,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 636,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

GLDM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 2,057,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.