EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,938,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.76. 7,954,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

