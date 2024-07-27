EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $77.35. 946,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

