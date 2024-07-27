EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.9 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. 988,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,496. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

