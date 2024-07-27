EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 237,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 124,673 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 264,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

