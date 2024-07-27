EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 2,994,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,377. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

