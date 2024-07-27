EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 201,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 636,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.