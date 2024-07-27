EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,095. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

